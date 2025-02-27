Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by University of Chicago

University of Chicago lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 31.5% of University of Chicago’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. University of Chicago’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $33,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,195,000 after acquiring an additional 788,892 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after purchasing an additional 544,169 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,088,000 after purchasing an additional 704,809 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,221,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,976,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $121.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $123.98.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.