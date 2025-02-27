Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Sells 190,100 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,100 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $88,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,350.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 90,632 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $80.11 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.