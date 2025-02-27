FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 61.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEV. CICC Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.13.

NYSE GEV opened at $335.15 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.13 and a 200-day moving average of $303.37. The company has a market cap of $92.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.28.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

