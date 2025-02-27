Otter Creek Advisors LLC Takes $4.78 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. Jacobs Solutions accounts for about 3.3% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $126.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.38 and its 200-day moving average is $139.65. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

