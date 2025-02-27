474,087 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 474,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,524,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in AppLovin by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in AppLovin by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $560.00 target price (up previously from $480.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.29.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total transaction of $6,348,138.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,670,155.40. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.39, for a total transaction of $597,309.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,066,927.65. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,372 shares of company stock valued at $92,519,099. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of APP stock opened at $331.00 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $525.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.30.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

