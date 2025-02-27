Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading 23.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 23.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 203,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 183,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rackla Metals Stock Up 23.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Rackla Metals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rackla Metals

In related news, Director Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Insiders have acquired 1,115,000 shares of company stock worth $116,700 over the last 90 days. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.