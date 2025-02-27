FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.400-2.600 EPS.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

