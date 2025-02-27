FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.400-2.600 EPS.
FirstEnergy Price Performance
FE stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FE
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FirstEnergy
- Trading Halts Explained
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Builders FirstSource Is Laying the Foundation for a Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.