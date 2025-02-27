Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Announces Earnings Results

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $32.75 on Thursday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $32.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.