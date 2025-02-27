First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Stock Price Up 30% – What’s Next?

Shares of First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) were up 30% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 2,223,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 583% from the average daily volume of 325,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
First Atlantic Nickel Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$24.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.80.
About First Atlantic Nickel
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.
Featured Articles
