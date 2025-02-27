Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,110 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

ICE opened at $170.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $172.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $149,056.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,088.16. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,368 shares of company stock worth $9,908,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

