Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 447,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.00 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $115.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.