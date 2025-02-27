Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,416 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $198.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.70.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,655 shares of company stock valued at $40,665,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.