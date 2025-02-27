Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 239.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,188 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 393.9% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 114,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,792,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $27.94 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.