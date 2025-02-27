Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,340 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

NYSE:IQV opened at $190.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.62 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,739.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

