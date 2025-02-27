Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 513,537 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,771,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,093,000 after acquiring an additional 47,929 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 363,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after acquiring an additional 43,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6,071.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,924,000 after acquiring an additional 173,709 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIX. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $494.60.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.0 %

FIX opened at $375.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.93 and a 200-day moving average of $416.50. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.92 and a 52 week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

