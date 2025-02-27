Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Kronos Worldwide has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 1.2 %

KRO stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

