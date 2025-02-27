Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $30.44 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $30,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.67. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

