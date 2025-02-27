Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 4,555.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,818,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693,750 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Global Partners worth $270,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,536,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Global Partners Price Performance

Global Partners stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 89.43%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

