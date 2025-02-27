MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Invests $285,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

