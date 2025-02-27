New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 342,723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,052 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,089,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3,940.8% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,427,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 51,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Stock Up 0.0 %

BKNG stock opened at $5,034.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,900.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,594.68. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $165.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.19%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.