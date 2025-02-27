B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BGS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:BGS opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a market cap of $555.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $551.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.95 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.90%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

