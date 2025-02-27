Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after acquiring an additional 69,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,420 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $238.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $236.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.