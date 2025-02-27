Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after acquiring an additional 69,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,420 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $238.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $236.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
