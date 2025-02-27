Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Apriem Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Apriem Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after buying an additional 954,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,564,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,112,000 after purchasing an additional 957,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,351 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,643,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,816,000 after purchasing an additional 659,713 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

