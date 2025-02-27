B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Announces Earnings Results

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $551.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.95 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. B&G Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.750 EPS.

B&G Foods Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of BGS opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.73 million, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

