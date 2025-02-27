Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.53 and last traded at $85.01, with a volume of 112395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.68.
Rogers Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 0.51.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rogers
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers
- Trading Halts Explained
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Builders FirstSource Is Laying the Foundation for a Rebound
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.