Robeco Schweiz AG Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,107 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.95. The company has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,808 shares in the company, valued at $23,764,033.92. This trade represents a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,305 shares of company stock worth $14,954,985. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

