Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,327 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.