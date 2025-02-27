McGrath & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 125,336 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McGrath & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 6.9% of McGrath & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.