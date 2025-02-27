McGrath & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

McGrath & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of McGrath & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

