First Command Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 237.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 876,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,588 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

