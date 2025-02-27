QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $24.20 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Chubb Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $273.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.59. The firm has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.