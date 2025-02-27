First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,613 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after buying an additional 121,099 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,233,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,664,000 after buying an additional 552,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 922,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $132.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.94 and its 200-day moving average is $129.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $114.37 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

