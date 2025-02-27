McGrath & Associates Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

McGrath & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 68,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

