CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.600-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
