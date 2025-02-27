CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.600-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CBZ stock opened at $80.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.34. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

