Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.4 %

PEG stock opened at $82.92 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,536,332.10. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEG

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.