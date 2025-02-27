Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Posts Earnings Results

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (25) (($0.32)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Harmony Energy Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 106.46%.
Harmony Energy Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON HEIT opened at GBX 65.80 ($0.83) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.25. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 31.25 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 67.39 ($0.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £149.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.20.
About Harmony Energy Income Trust
