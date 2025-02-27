Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Posts Earnings Results

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (25) (($0.32)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Harmony Energy Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 106.46%.

Shares of LON HEIT opened at GBX 65.80 ($0.83) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.25. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 31.25 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 67.39 ($0.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £149.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.20.

The Harmony Energy Income Trust (‘HEIT’) is a “pure play” battery energy storage systems (BESS) owner and operator with an exclusive focus on 2-hour duration BESS in GB. It was launched on the London Stock Exchange in November 2021. It currently holds 494.4MW / 988.8 MWh of BESS projects spread across Great Britain.

