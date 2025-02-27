Cable Hill Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 434.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 41,117 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $7,038,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 21.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

