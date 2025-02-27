LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Holdings Cut by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd lowered its stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,840,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,108 shares during the quarter. LightPath Technologies comprises about 9.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 0.07% of LightPath Technologies worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $92.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.01.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.13% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPTH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

