AMH Equity Ltd Sells 20,000 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

AMH Equity Ltd lowered its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 591.7% during the third quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 93,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 79,884 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,058.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 375,890 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,163,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,369,000 after buying an additional 481,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

