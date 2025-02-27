Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

