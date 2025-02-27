Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 8.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Shell by 11.5% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

