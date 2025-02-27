Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $15.26 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $190.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

