AMH Equity Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

AMH Equity Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,205 shares during the quarter. Biodesix accounts for about 1.0% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in Biodesix were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 1,140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biodesix by 74.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 50.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 270,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 83,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $76,967.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 701,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,791.24. This represents a 10.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 128,702 shares of company stock valued at $118,406 in the last three months. 69.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Biodesix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

