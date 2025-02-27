AMH Equity Ltd Buys Shares of 341,200 CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 341,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 78,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 78,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 26.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 89,645 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRTS shares. StockNews.com raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

CarParts.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.68.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

