iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3,449.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 539,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 524,609 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 90,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

