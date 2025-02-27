Murray International (LON:MYI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 273.34 ($3.47), with a volume of 45368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.47).
Murray International Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 11.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 263.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.89.
Murray International Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Murray International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.
Murray International Company Profile
A high conviction global portfolio built with the potential to grow capital and deliver a strong and rising income
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Murray International
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Builders FirstSource Is Laying the Foundation for a Rebound
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.