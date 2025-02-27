Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Trading Up 11.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) traded up 11.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.74 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.49 ($0.03). 59,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 610,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.22 ($0.03).

Oncimmune Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -412.06.

Oncimmune (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX (4.72) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. Oncimmune had a net margin of 581.63% and a negative return on equity of 2,277.74%.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

