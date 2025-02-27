Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 427 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19,321.3% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,058,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,817 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 894,345 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after acquiring an additional 847,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,006.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 489,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 479,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

