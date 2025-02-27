Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Shares Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 25,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 207,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Induction Healthcare Group Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Induction Healthcare Group Company Profile

Induction (AIM: INHC) Induction delivers a suite of software solutions that transforms care delivery and the patient journey through hospital. Our system-wide applications help healthcare providers and administrators to deliver care at any stage remotely as well as face-to-face – giving the communities they serve greater flexibility, control and ease of access.

