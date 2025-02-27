First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 528,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

